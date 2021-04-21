By Cam Bonelli
Annual events and public spaces are opening up in Ellisville after a Board of Alderman vote Tuesday evening.
Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said since the county will reopen public facilities, the city should consider reopening the George V. Harrison Multipurpose Center for rentals, starting May 1.
“Due to COVID, we kept putting off and postponing the rental of the GHV,” Buckhaults said. “The time is now.”
The council approved reopening the multipurpose center and the return of several annual events, including the Ellis Club’s farmers market and Community Bank’s fireworks show. The farmers market will resume on Fridays in June from 6-8 p.m. on Court Street with a movie night to follow. Ashley Hernandez with the Ellis Club said they hope to have 30 vendors at each market. Vendors will be required to sell homegrown or handmade products. The market will also have face-painting and food trucks available.
Community Bank’s fireworks show is set for 6-9 p.m. June 24, featuring live music, snow cones, kids’ rides and more. The city approved a $1,000 sponsorship.
For events, Buckhaults said the city would follow state guidelines for COVID-19 safety and provide portable bathrooms and sanitizing stations at the Harrison center.
