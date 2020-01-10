At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Ellisville Board of Aldermen unanimously agreed to pay for vehicle damages sustained in a police-involved incident that resulted in an officer’s suspension.
Last month, the board entered executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Mayor Lynn Buckhaults afterward announced that an Ellisville officer was suspended for six months and will be put on a six-month probation after returning. Police Chief Bruce Russel said the incident was minor, but the department is taking responsibility.
“When we make mistakes, we correct those mistakes,” Russell said.
The vehicle’s driver reportedly didn’t realize she’d encountered a police traffic checkpoint and was going “about 40 miles per hour,” Russell said. To get the driver’s attention, an officer held out his flashlight, which the vehicle struck. The officer was not identified.
Robert Gales, owner of the truck, settled for a $333 check, which covers the cost of repairs.
“The officer had an immaculate record,” Russell said. “The board voted not to terminate him. The incident was the result of a lot of factors, and … he should have refrained. But I can’t stress enough that he has done an excellent job for the city and the community, and he’s had zero complaints in his four years.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved a change in ordinance verbiage to swear in Ellisville officers as deputy court clerks, which allows them to handle inmate bonding. This will cut down on jail fees and the extra personnel hours it takes to call in court clerks for bond approval, as an officer will be able to handle the bond as part of the booking process.
The board also voted to pay firefighter Erik Baker during his driver-operator classes in Hattiesburg. He’ll finish out his shifts after the classes let out, Buckhaults said.
The city accepted Community Bank as its official depository for the 2020-21 year after it and First State Bank submitted bids for the role. Community Bank will waive several fees that will result in more money saved down the line, plus it offers a higher interest rate.
Finally, Buckhaults welcomed Randy Laird as the new city attorney. He is replacing Freida Gunn Collins, who retired after 36 years.
“She’s a standing icon for the city as the city attorney,” Buckhaults said of Collins.
“I appreciate (Buckhaults) and the board having confidence in me to take on this honorable task,” Laird said.
