It’s been a tumultuous year rocked by a pandemic, social unrest and political tensions — so it wouldn’t be unreasonable for many to feel that Christmas 2020 might be a little less cheerful.
But for two Pine Belt women, this holiday season promises to be one of the happiest they’ve experienced in a long time.
Although different in age and background, Amie Miller and Shannon Barbin have passed through a similar crucible of addiction and life dysfunction. But they’ve recently found a new purpose and a brighter future with the help of Hattiesburg’s Lighthouse Rescue Mission.
The last 17 of Amie Miller’s 47 years had been a dismal merry-go-round of drug addiction and jail time. While locked up, she would clean up, only to return to her old lifestyle upon release.
“As bad as it was, prison still provided some sense of security,” Miller said. “But once free, fear and uncertainty would drive me back into the same insane lifestyle.”
She was arrested once again in September 2018, but that time, she faced several years behind bars for parole violations. Desperate for a new start, she learned about Lighthouse Rescue Mission’s faith-based recovery program.
The program, established in 2005 by Ken and Kim Thronson, seeks to help women in dysfunctional situations establish a stable spiritual foundation. In later phases, counselors introduce practical skills training for life, finances and career. Miller was able to secure a court order to enter the program in early 2019.
It wasn’t long before she experienced a spiritual awakening.
Over the next four months, Miller found the inner peace that had evaded her for nearly two decades. But that internal renewal was severely tested by a series of devastating events.
It began with the news that her brother had committed suicide. A few weeks later, in August, she finally appeared in court for her pending charges. The outcome was worse than she expected: the judge sentenced her to seven years in prison. And then, just 10 days later, she learned her mother had passed away.
She spent much of the next year in prison, but she wasn’t idle. She helped organize a Bible study, trying to share with her fellow inmates what she had learned during her time at Lighthouse. Then in June, she was paroled. She returned to the mission.
Not long after, a Lighthouse counselor told her a local business, Firehouse Subs, needed employees and asked if she would be interested. Just weeks after leaving prison, she was working. Three months later, she earned an opportunity to work in management.
Not long before Miller had returned to the mission, another young woman, 24-year-old Shannon Barbin, had entered the Lighthouse program. Born in New Orleans and raised in Picayune, Barbin’s home life was anything but normal. Her drug-addict mother and her alcoholic father fought constantly.
After her parents divorced, 10-year-old Barbin began living with her mother. Frequently evicted, they were constantly moving from one house or apartment to another. To cope, Barbin began using drugs around age 15.
“In many ways, I was trying to take care of my mother as much as myself,” she recalled. “But after I began using, things got worse. I couldn’t keep a job and even did some jail time for shoplifting. On top of that, I had an abusive boyfriend with a drug habit that pulled me down even further.”
Barbin’s journey to Lighthouse began with her mother who had entered the program some time before. Because Barbin was still using drugs, she wasn’t able to see her mother for several months. When she did, though, the change she noticed in her mother astounded her.
“The difference was phenomenal,” Barbin said. “That was a turning point for me to try to find my way too.”
Barbin credits God and her extended family at Lighthouse for the new inner strength she now feels.
“God was there all the time tugging at my heart, I just needed to listen,” she said. To learn more about Lighthouse Rescue Mission, go to lighthouserescuemission.org.
