An Ellisville man is behind bars on numerous charges after leading law enforcement officials from multiple departments on a chase before finally being caught in a residence in Ellisville.
Xavier Evans, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony fleeing and DUI after the Thursday morning chase.
A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop him on Highway 11 south as he headed into Ellisville, but a pursuit ensured. Ellisville police and the Jones County Sheriff’s
Department assisted in the chase, which ended at a residence on Hill Street. Evans bailed out of the vehicle there, leaving a woman in the car, then raced inside the home with a backpack, according to a JCSD Face- book post about the incident.
Evans came out of the home in a few minutes and the homeowner, who is acquainted with Evans, allowed JCSD narcotics officers to search the property. They found the backpack wrapped in a shirt inside a deep freezer, according to the JCSD post. The backpack contained several individual bags of high-grade marijuana and a larger container of the drug, along with a gun, according to the JCSD.
The JCSD Narcotics Division “adopted the case” from MHP, according the Facebook post. Evans was taken into custody and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He faces at least four felony charges and numerous misdemeanors.
