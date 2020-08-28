Wanda Thrash, the former Ellisville police officer who was arrested after she was found living with a sex offender, pleaded guilty at Jones County Justice Court Thursday for multiple misdemeanor charges related to her arrest.
In June, Thrash was initially charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, after a search warrant was served at her home on J Thrash Road. Vincent Breazeale, convicted of statutory rape in 2010, was arrested then for probation violation and had been listed as an absconder for failing to register as a sex offender.
Thrash was later hit with a felony charge for having a sexual relationship with a former inmate, per a section in the Mississippi Code. Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jake Driskell said she had four or five guns in the residence. Felons aren’t permitted to be in the presence of firearms and failure to comply could result in up to 10 years in prison.
The JCSD assisted the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Department of Corrections, which had a warrant for Breazeale’s arrest. Officers had been tipped off that he was with Thrash. She consented to a search of her home, then rescinded consent when they smelled marijuana.
The officers obtained a search warrant and found “6 or 7 grams” of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also found mirrors lined with white powdery residue and straws that had been cut.
“There is a distinct line between right and wrong, and we will hold those who wear the badge accountable,” Sheriff Joe Berlin wrote on Facebook. “It is regrettable that we have to announce this arrest. But those who break the law and tarnish the badge will face the legal consequences associated with their actions.”
