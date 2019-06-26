Annual fireworks show kicks off busy week
•
As the United States prepares to celebrate its 243rd birthday, the Free State will join in the birthday bash with a pair of fireworks shows starting tonight in Ellisville.
The annual Light Up the Night fireworks show in downtown Ellisville will begin at 6 p.m. at Community Bank Park on Jessamine Street.
The event, sponsored by Community Bank, will include snow-cones and entertainment. Organizers urge attendees to bring a lawn chair.
Weather-guessers are calling for partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s with little chance of rain.
The Ellisville fireworks show will be the first of two in the Free State as Laurel will host its annual Red, White and You fireworks party on Wednesday from 7-9:30 in downtown.
The annual fireworks show is sponsored by Sawmill Square Mall and spectators are asked to bring lawn chairs.
The two fireworks shows bookend a busy week in the Free State that also includes the final Laurel farmers’ market of the season, which is set for today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. on North Magnolia Street.
Renowned drummer John Milham of Laurel will perform on the Coca-Cola stage. When the market ends, “The Lego Movie: The Second Part” will be shown on the wall at the Back Lot at 8. The events are sponsored by Agape Church, Central Sunbelt Credit Union and Laurel Main Street.
Saturday will feature the Restoration Run for Mission At The Cross.
The seventh annual 5K Run/2 Mile Walk Fundraiser for the Mission At The Cross will have registration beginning at 6 a.m. and the racing starts at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $30 for those who register on the day of the race and non-racing “cheerleaders” can register for $15. Pre-registration is available at
Awards will be handed out to the top men and women finishers in 13 age divisions in addition to the Overall, Master and Grandmaster finishers. Participants will also be eligible for cash prizes as well as vacation stays in Gulf Shores and Belize.
Waffle House will provide an after-race breakfast and participants will receive a race T-shirt, while supplies last.
The Mission At The Cross’ faith-based addiction recovery program is offered at no cost to the men who stay there, so it relies on fundraisers, donations and sponsors.
More than 1,100 men have come through the doors since they opened in 2008. Most of them have struggled with addiction for some time. The recovery program allows the men to stay at the Mission for free and provides them the ability to become the men they were meant to be through daily Bible studies, classes and vo-tech training.
For more information or to support the Mission, contact Jennifer Prince at 601-433-5633 or at jennifer@headricks.com.
Also Saturday morning is the Downtown Ellisville farmers' market from 9 a.m. to noon at Front and Jessamine streets. This will be the final farmers' market of the season in Ellisville.
