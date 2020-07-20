State Farm insurance agent Lori Hearn served fair-style corndogs and French fries for first-responders at her downtown office on Friday. The food was prepared by Norton Holifield and provided for law enforcement officials, firefighters and other first-responders along with health-care workers as a special thank you to serve those who serve others, Hearn said. (Submitted photo)
