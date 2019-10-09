National Fire Prevention Week is this week (Oct. 6-12), and the American Red Cross Mississippi Region urges everyone to practice their home fire-escape plan and test their smoke alarms.
Officials encourage families to practice their plan and test their alarms.
• Include at least two ways to get out of each room.
• Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard.
• Practice the escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.
• Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, placing them inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
• Test smoke alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.
For free home fire safety resources, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).
Over the past five years the American Red Cross Mississippi Region and local partners have:
• Installed 26,000 free smoke alarms
• Reached 5,400 children through youth preparedness programs
• Made more than 10,000 households safer from the threat of home fires
