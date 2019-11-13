Two dogs died Tuesday in a blaze that destroyed an Ovett Volunteer Fire Department firefighter’s home, according to the Jones County Fire Council.
Volunteer fire departments from Jones County responded to a mobile home on the 200 block of Will Young Road to find the single-wide burning. Homeowners Katie and Joshua Smith, the latter of whom is a volunteer firefighter, were not present. No time of day has been given for the fire.
Looking from her window, Katie Smith’s mother called 911 when she saw fire and heavy smoke coming from the home’s living room area.
The Smiths’ 1-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son also lived in the single-wide, but were not home at the time. The Smiths’ two chihuahuas died in the fire.
The fire is still being investigated.
Ovett, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, as did Dixie Electric Power Association and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
