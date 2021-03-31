Residents had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination this week thanks to a partnership between a local federal health clinic and the local public housing authority.
Family Health Center and the Laurel Housing Authority sponsored the event at the Arco Lane Homes Site two days last week to provide vaccinations to local residents.
LHA Executive Director Ailrick Young said the housing authority is always looking for ways to help residents enhance their lives.
Family Health Center, a locally operated federally funded local health center, has been one of LHA’s community partners for many years. Their goal is to provide local residents with affordable health care, officials said.
Numerous people from throughout Jones County came to take part in the event.
Family Health Center wants to do all it can to provide health services for the citizens of this area, clinic spokesman Terrance Thigpen said.
“We are just working to make sure we provide the people with the services we have available,” Thigpen said, adding that the Family Health Center has been offering services to those in need at the clinic. Working with community partners enables FHC to provide more services.
“We encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” Thigpen said. “Recently, more people are starting to get the vaccination, and that’s a good thing.”
Annie Jackson was one of several people who took advantage of the opportunity.
“I’m glad to be able to get my second shot today,” she said. “This is a good service.”
LHA resident Jessie Kelley agreed, saying, “It’s convenient, and I didn’t have to get a ride to a site. I’m just glad to be able to get the shot.”
LHA Resident Franklin Bolton added, “I’m glad the first part is over. They were nice to me, and I am getting my shot, which I needed.”
Gregory Leon Perryman said the LHA site was a plus.
“I feel like it’s a big help,” Perryman said. “I’m glad I got the shot because it’s something that can help me.”
And Shelia Keys said she feels better “just knowing I got the shot.”
FHC officials will come back next month to provide the second shot.
The Family Health Center is a federally qualified community health center with a goal of providing quality comprehensive health care to the target populations that would otherwise be underserved and the uninsured population.
“It’s about being a community partner,” Thigpen said. “This is a really good collaboration effort between the Family Health Center and the Laurel Housing Authority, and I’m glad we will be working with them on this matter for several events.”
The Laurel Housing Authority’s mission is to provide and create affordable housing opportunities that promote and provide safe housing, self-sufficiency and viable productive communities for individuals and families within Laurel and Jones County.
For more information about LHA, call 601-425-4651.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.