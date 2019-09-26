Laurel Tractor Supply Company is bringing together talented individuals and businesses for a family-friendly event to showcase the products and skills of local bakers, producers and crafters in the community.
Today (Saturday), from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., the store will host its biannual farmers’ market event featuring local vendors and their homemade and homegrown goods. The market is a free event highlighting local artisans and their sellable items, such as candles, crafts, baked goods, produce and more. The market will be set up outside of the Tractor Supply store, located off Highway 15 North.
