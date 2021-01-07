Fatal crash in Calhoun

Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to a fatal wreck at Highway 84 West near Highway 28 in the Calhoun Community on Wednesday evening.
A man driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler just after 6:15 p.m. The deceased, who was not identified pending notification of next-of-kin, was pronounced dead on the scene. He had been traveling east on Highway 84 when he rear-ended the 18-wheeler, according to reports.
Volunteers from Calhoun, Sharon and South Jones rendered emergency medical care until EMServ Ambulance arrived, then assisted with traffic control.
Firefighters on scene reported seeing no skid marks behind the 18-wheeler, so speed was believed to be a significant factor in the collision. The driver of the 18 wheeler reported minor injuries but declined transport by ambulance.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded, along with the coroner’s office. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Look for more information from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.