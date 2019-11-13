Kiwanis Club of Laurel members heard an uplifting presentation by Jacob Cunningham, who is the area representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for Jones and Covington counties, at the club's regular meeting last week.
Cunningham, who also serves as the chaplain for the Jones College football team, spoke to club members about the purpose of FCA, particularly in the eight area high schools and at JC. As a high school athlete, Cunningham came to know the Lord in the 10th grade at Enterprise High School in Clarke County as a result of receiving an FCA Bible.
Knowing the impact that coaches have on the young men and young women under their leadership, FCA works to influence and change the world through the influence of coaches and their players, Cunningham said. He noted that Evangelist Billy Graham once said, “Coaches will have more of an impact in one year on a player than any another person will have on that player in a lifetime.”
Athletes and coaches who come to know Jesus through the gospel can have an amazing impact on their team, their school, their community, our nation and the world, Cunningham said. FCA strives to share the gospel to every coach and player and lead them into a growing relationship with the Lord while helping them get plugged in to a local church where they can worship and fellowship with believers.
FCA sponsors daily campus "huddles" for student-led worship and prayer on every campus where it is involved, typically at 7:30 each morning during the school year. Every athlete, coach, teacher and student at each school is invited to come and hear the Word of God, to worship and to pray.
FCA is hosting "A Night With Ron Polk" at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Life Church. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for students and net proceeds will assist FCA with being able to provide a continued presence on school campuses in Jones and Covington counties. For information on tickets and available sponsorships, contact Cunningham at 601-678-3229 or via email at jcunningham@fca.org.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Prospective members are invited to attend and learn more about its philanthropic activities.
