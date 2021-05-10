Several Pine Belt counties have been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food & Shelter Program. The money has to be used to help support and expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in these counties.
The amounts to be awarded are $21,657 in Jones County and $7,559 in Wayne County.
A local board is responsible for distributing these funds in each community. That board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
• Be eligible to receive federal funds;
• Have an accounting system;
• Practice nondiscrimination;
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs;
• Have a voluntary board, if it’s a private entity.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private, voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds must contact local board chairman Nathaniel Rigdon at United Way of the Pine Belt Region at 601-428-8459 or office@uwpbr.org for more information.
To be considered for funding, agencies must meet certain specific requirements and applications must be completed and returned no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 21.
