Several Pine Belt counties have been awarded federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food & Shelter Program. The funds are intended to help support and expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in these counties.
The amounts being awarded are $21,641 to Jones County and $7,732 to Wayne County.
After the required 10 business days for advertising the availability of funds, a local board will set a meeting, review the received applications requesting funding and distribute funds to the qualifying agencies that meet the requirements set out by the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds made available under this phase of the program. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
• Be eligible to receive federal funds;
• Have an accounting system in place;
• Practice nondiscrimination;
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs;
• Have a voluntary board, if it’s a private voluntary organization.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds must contact local board chairwoman Jennifer Pippen 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 601-498-1300, or email Jennifer.pippen83@gmail.com for more information.
To be considered for funding, agencies must meet certain specific requirements and applications must be completed and returned no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, April 10.
