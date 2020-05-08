Disaster survivors in Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties may have recently received an assistance grant from FEMA for damage to residences or possessions.
Those funds may only be used for specific disaster-related expenses, FEMA officials say. When FEMA awards a disaster assistance grant, it sends the recipient a notice listing approved uses of the grant. The message states precisely how the funds can be spent. Expenses must be directly related to losses, damage or temporary living expenses caused by the tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred on April 12.
Disaster grant funds may not be used for travel, entertainment or regular living expenses such as utilities, food, medical or dental bills not related to the disaster.
Rental assistance grants may be provided for temporary housing if the disaster has left the recipient’s home uninhabitable or inaccessible. To seek continued rental assistance, receipts are needed to show FEMA that the grant was used for rent.
After every major disaster, FEMA conducts random audits to see how the grants are spent and can require repayment if funds were not spent appropriately.
Survivors are advised to keep receipts for three years to document that the money was used on approved disaster-related expenses.
Grant recipients are encouraged by FEMA officials to read their message or letter carefully.
For more information, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362; TTY users can call 800-462-7585.
