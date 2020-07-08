The Laurel Police Department’s food drive took on a dual meaning — because someone had to drive the truck away three times to make room for more donations to the Good Samaritan Center. The Fill-A-Truck event at Walmart yielded three truckloads of non-perishable food donations and $722 in cash donations in front of Walmart, despite bouts of heavy rain. Capt. Shannon Caraway, seated at left, detention clerk Alison Harris and officer Brad Anderson — who volunteered while he was off duty — were among the LPD personnel to work the event on Thursday. Chief Tommy Cox thanked the public, Walmart and media partners “whose participation made the event a huge success.” The Fill-A-Truck food drive was started by the late LPD Chief Tyrone Stewart and it continues in his memory, Cox said. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
