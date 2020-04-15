After a long 48 hours of rescue, recovery and cleanup from Sunday evening’s storms, the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at 6910 Highway 84 West just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, fire personnel found a single-story wood home engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time. Neighbors reported hearing a loud pop, then they called 911. No injuries were reported. Hebron VFD was assisted by Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso, South Jones and Powers volunteer fire departments. The Jones County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol were also on scene. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
