By an 8-1 vote, the Mississippi Flag Commission on Wednesday chose the design for the state flag that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
About 60 percent of people voting on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History website also chose the magnolia flag.
Voters in November will now have the option of adopting the chosen flag or rejecting it, which would mean the commission will try again for a new flag design.
The Mississippi Legislature in June voted to remove the 1894 Mississippi flag.
