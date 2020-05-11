A Laurel man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping, but he won’t be charged for it, Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said.
Earlier in the month, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a potential kidnapping. When they tried to speak with Matthew Aldridge, he fled, ditched his car on 1st Avenue and got away. He was apprehended by a K-9 unit on the 1600 block of Joe Wheeler Avenue Sunday.
“We used a K-9 unit because of the severity of his allegations after officers received information he was on the 1600 block of Joe Wheeler, where he attempted to run again,” Cox said. “The gentleman didn’t require medical treatment. Nobody was hurt.”
Because of a complication involving a witness, investigators are moving forward on a felony fleeing charge and presenting the more serious charges to the District Attorney’s office, Cox said. The DA will determine whether to send the case to a grand jury. Cox would not elaborate on the specific nature of the “witness complication.”
Aldridge was arrested for aggravated assault in February 2019.
