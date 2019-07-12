As residents of Louisiana and Mississippi were preparing for Tropical Storm Barry to make landfall this morning (Saturday), local officials were reminding residents that roadways could be flooded and impassable. They urged people to stay home unless travel is necessary.
Roadways and areas that are prone to flooding are expected to overflow again, as forecasters have predicted that 4-8 inches of rain, with isolated areas of up to 12 inches could be possible.
In their most recent meeting, the Laurel City Council announced that they were issuing bonds for up to $3 million to use toward fixing some of the city’s drainage problems. “We’ve got serious drainage issues in the city, and we’re going to work on them,” Council President Tony Thaxton said.
Bond bids will be opened at Tuesday’s meeting. The money will be used for matching-fund grants to help repair bridges and culverts, to change the course of where and how water flows and anything else that may be contributed to flooding.
“This is part of a much bigger drainage project,” Thaxton said. LPD issues warning for drivers during storm With the impending heavy rainfall forecast for our area this weekend, the Laurel Police Department is reminding motorists of some of the areas in the city that tend to hold water. The following are some higher-traffic locations that pose a threat:
• Teresa Street underpass;
• Leontyne Price Boulevard near the Laurel Housing Authority;
• Magnolia Street at Queen Street;
• Ellisville Boulevard between the LPD and South 13th Avenue;
• Jefferson Street at South 10th Avenue.
• The 100 block of North 15th avenue.
The LPD requests that motorists stay off the roadways when possible during heavy rain. That will help prevent the overtaxing of emergency services and vehicle damage.
The following roadways in Jones County were reported to be covered with water at some point during major flash-flooding last December:
• Old Watermill Road
• Ellisville Turner Road
• Guthrie Carter Road
• Creel Road
• Laird Road
• 3 Mile Stretch Road
• Calhoun Circle @ Meador Road
• Indian Springs Church Road @ Holly Drive
• Indian Springs Church Rd @ Rose Lane
• Orange Drive @ Township Road
• Slaughter Pen Road
• Tallahala Cutoff Road
• Tom Windham Road-Tallahala cutoff
• Township Road near Bogue Homa Creek and Mill Creek
• Triangle Drive @ intersection of Glade Dummy Line
• Whitfiedld Road @ Hollimon Road
• Iron Gate Road @ Three Mile Stretch
• North Eastabuctchie Road
• North WPA Road @ Cook Rd
• Old School House Road
• Tuckers Crossing Road @ Ellisville
• County Home Road @ Ellisville
• Monroe Road between Jenkins and Church
• Church Drive/Lower Myrick Road
• 43 Victory Road
• Old 15 South/Dairy Road
• Buffalo Hill Road, Graves Road to Highway 588
• Crosby Road, between Moselle-Seminary to Highway 590
• Phillips Road east of Highway 590 to Pittman Road
• End of Tuckers Crossing Road and Walters Road
• Service Road/Will Holloway
• Keahey Gore Road
• South end of Hopson Trailer Road
• Graves Road, Buffalo Hill - Rocky Creek Subdivision
• Magnolia Road
• Victory Road/Taylor Circle
• Harrison & Blank
• Phillips Road east of culvert
• 434 Lower Myrick Road
• Highway 590/Old Highway 590
• Claiborne Hawkes and Bonner Road
• Flynt Road/Highway 84
• Bear Pen Creek Road just past Sportsplex
• Dixie substation across from Shady Grove VFD
• 385 Reedy Creek Road
• 100 Block Orange Drive
• Arley Williams/Eucutta Road
• Highway 588 @ Sandhill Township
• Casino to Choctaw Road, Highway 11
• Highway 15 South of Tuckers Crossing in flats
• Highway 590/old Highway 590/Ellisvile State School
• Highway 590 @ Technology Boulevard
• Highway 11 South from State School to Dacetown Road
• Culvert at 69 Jordan Dr.
• I-59 South at Paulding Bridge, passing lane
• Highway 11 South between Highway 590 & Rocky Creek Creel/Airport
• Old Watermill Road
• 55 Magnolia Road
• Entrance to Rocky Creek
• Pine Grove Rd near McFarland Bridge
• Highway 29 South/South of Ellisville at Radar Hill
• Hines Road @ Horse Creek
• Flint Road @ 84W
• New Hope/Augusta Road
• Spurline Road off of Highway 29
• Leonard Holloway Road
• Florence Church Road
• Eucutta Roadd, 1/4 mile south of Arley Williams
• Red Hill Florence Road
• 404 Guthrie Carter Road
• Sandersville Pleasant Grove Road, west of Jessie Byrd Road
• Bush Road at Shorty Ekes Road
• Church Drive
• Ned Dillard Road
• JP Gettie Road about 1/4 mile from Riley Johnson Road Culvert
• 222 Old Highway 15 South
• Jasper County Cut Off Road at Shady Grove Moss Road
• Meador Road
• August Road just south of Three Mile Stretch
• Sharon Sandersville Road between Tallahala Creek and Dollar General
• Arthur Tucker Road
• 29 Hill Drive off Highway 590 culverts
• Lee Street/Julian Street
• Old Schoolhouse Road/ New Hope Road
• North WPA Road
• 27th Street/6th Avenue
• Flynt Road near Highway 84
• Choctaw Road
• Augusta Road
• Jenkins Road off Monroe Road
• Old Schoolhouse Road
• Sandersville Pleasant Grove Road, Choctaw
• Highway 84E at the flats near Bogue Homa, westbound and eastbound
