The Laurel Police Department sponsored a food drive on July 3 at Walmart in memory of former Chief Tyrone Stewart, who died in January. The food drive raised four truckloads of food for The Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry. Shown working the food drive is Investigator Kim Stewart, the brother of the late chief.
