At least four of the five people who publicly interviewed with the Board of Supervisors to be appointed Jones County Justice Court Judge for District 2 will be on the ballot in the special election this November.
Noel Rogers, an attorney who was appointed to the position by the board, qualified at the circuit clerk’s office, as did minister/social worker Marian Allen, reserve deputy/auctioneer Jack Armstrong and retired highway patrol trooper/Stringer School Resource Officer Sonny Saul. All except Armstrong have been on past ballots for Jones County Justice Court Judge.
Rogers is serving the remainder of the year in the position that had been held by Billie Graham, who was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves as Chancery Court Judge after longtime Chancellor Frank McKenzie retired in June.
Rogers was chosen 4-1 by the Board of Supervisors over Allen, Armstrong, Saul and attorney Jerry Sharp.
Qualifying for the election will continue through 5 p.m. Sept. 4, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said. The annual salary for a justice court judge is $44,700.
Justice court handles civil cases up to $3,500, traffic tickets, misdemeanors and initial appearances for felonies, among other things. They can also sign search warrants for local law enforcement officials.
Justice court judges are not required to have a law degree, but two of the three on Jones County’s bench do. District 3 Judge David Lyons is a retired chief of the Laurel Police Department, and Judges Grant Hedgepeth and Rogers are attorneys, as is Rogers’ predecessor, Graham.
— By Mark Thornton/
