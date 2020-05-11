Four new Laurel Police Department officers — a couple with familiar faces — were sworn in by Mayor Johnny Magee during a ceremony at Laurel City Hall on Thursday morning. “The officers and staff of the Laurel Police Department welcome them to the team,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
