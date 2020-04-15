Fraud schemes become more common during emergencies, State Auditor Shad White warned. To help combat that, his office released information on the best authorities to contact if Mississippians see a fraud scheme, along with information on how to protect themselves from the fraud.
Examples of schemes authorities are seeing now include:
• Fraudsters may promise a stimulus check if you provide your bank account information. Stimulus schemes can be reported to the Department of Justice at disaster@leo.gov or by calling 866-720-5721.
• Fraud involving counterfeit or fake testing kits, COVID-19 cures, “immunity” pills and fake protective equipment can also be reported to disaster@leo.gov or by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.
• “Phishing” is a fraud scheme in which hackers try to convince you to open an email and click on a link. Doing so may give the hackers access to your personal information. Look for emails with misspelled sender addresses or those asking for personal information. Identity theft and phishing schemes can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission on their COVID-19 webpage.
• Price-gouging and hoarding falls under the authority of the Attorney General in Mississippi and should be reported by emailing webpage@ago.ms.gov or by calling 601-359-3680.
• In charity fraud, scammers ask for donations to phony groups they say are raising money for COVID-19 relief. Independently verify any charity or nonprofit asking for donations by Googling the charity. Report charity fraud to disaster@leo.gov or by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.
• Be suspicious of unexpected phone calls from those you do not recognize. Illegal telemarketers can be reported by calling 601-961-5434.
• Vendor fraud — where a company uses public corruption or intentionally creates fake bills and invoices to steal public money — in Mississippi cities, counties and state agencies can be reported to the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor online at www.osa.ms.gov or by calling 1-800-321-1275. Vendor fraud involving federal funds can also be reported to the U.S. Government Accountability Office at fraud@gao.gov or 1-800-424-5454.
