Jones Countians who are getting ready to do some serious spring cleaning will have some help getting rid of the refuse. That’s because “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day” is set for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 9 at the South Mississippi Fairgrounds in Laurel.
Residents with materials they want to get rid of need only pull up to the site that morning with the items that need to be disposed of in the back of their pickup or in a trailer — inmate labor will handle the rest, said Charles Miller, Chief Financial Officer for the Jones County Board of Supervisors. “You don’t even have to get out of your vehicle.”
Residents can bring just about any household item, including appliances, aerosol cans, ammunition, antifreeze and ammonia, batteries, electronics, old furniture, paint, poisons, etc. About the only things that can’t be discarded are explosives, laboratory chemicals, medical and commercial waste.
The event is sponsored by the Board of Supervisors, the South Miss. Fair Commission, Mississippi Power, the Laurel Board of Realtors, Burroughs Companies, Coca-Cola Bottling Co., the Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority and the state Department of Environmental Quality.
