The Access to Justice Commission and two Legal Services agencies announced that free legal-aid providers are available to assist low-income people with civil legal needs such as family law, housing and consumer issues.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Legal Services to close its physical offices to the public, but Legal Services attorneys are available by telephone to assist low-income people. The statewide hotline for Legal Services is 1-800-498-1804. The Mississippi Center for Legal Services is staffed by 21 attorneys who represent clients in 43 counties, covering the southern half of the state.
Civil legal assistance may include matters such as bankruptcy, debt collections, evictions, foreclosure defense, education issues, employment issues, divorce, child support, adoptions, guardianships, domestic violence, elder abuse, expungements, emancipation of minors, powers of attorney and wills. Legal Services attorneys also may assist with issues such as denial of public assistance benefits, Medicaid and Medicare.
The income threshold to qualify for assistance from a Legal Services attorney is 125 percent of federal poverty guidelines. That’s an individual annual income of less than $15,950, a two-person household earning less than $21,550 annually, a family of three living on less than $27,150, a family of four with annual earnings of less than $32,750.
