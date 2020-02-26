The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will present a piano concert by Laurel native Brenda Twyner Thordarson at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the museum. The concert is free and open to the public.
Thordarson received her master’s degree in piano performance from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. While growing up in Laurel, she attended Nora Davis School, Idella Washington School and Oak Park High School before graduating from R. H. Watkins High School in 1971. She graduated from Millsaps College in 1975 with degrees in piano performance and music education.
In the fall of 1975, Thordarson began graduate studies in piano performance at the New England Conservatory before taking a break to raise five children alongside her husband Paul Thordarson. She returned to the Conservatory in the fall of 2017 and graduated in May 2019.
Brenda Yvette Twyner Thordarson is the daughter of the late Omi Ruth nee Boston and Olger Cornelius Twyner Jr. and grew up on the corner of Joe Wheeler Avenue and East 12th Street. Her mother taught at Oak Park High School for many years.
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is a private, non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. The museum is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and 7th Street in historic downtown Laurel. The galleries are open 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 601-649-6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
