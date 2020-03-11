Mississippi’s active military and first-responders and their spouses will have an opportunity to get a will and advanced health-care directive free of charge in Jackson on Saturday, March 21.
“Wills for First Responders Mississippi” will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum (1152 Lakeland Dr., Jackson). It is a one-day event that brings together volunteer attorneys and paralegals to provide simple wills and advanced health-care directives. The first-responders will leave that day with their documents finalized.
Space is limited. Registration will end Friday. To register or for more information, contact Kristy Hogan at Kristy.Hogan@cs-law.com or (601) 519-0334.
