On Friday at about 1:30 p.m., the Shady Grove and Sharon fire departments responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Hoy and Houston roads resulting in one vehicle landing in a ditch. No injuries were reported. This was one of several collisions that occurred in and around Laurel on Friday as flash-flooding and thunderstorms swept the area. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
