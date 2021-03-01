The Jones County Friends of NRA banquet is Friday at the Magnolia Center on Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the annual event, which serves as a fundraiser for children’s shooting sports. The cost of a ticket is $45 for one person, $80 for a couple and there are table prices ranging from $800 to $2,021.
For more, contact David Chancellor at 601-319-5248 or bigpopfireworks@gmail.com.
