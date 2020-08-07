Four months ago, finding rolls of toilet paper was like finding a bar of gold. Shoppers made runs on grocery stores buying years' worth of TP because of a COVID-19-driven fear of shortages. The stockpiles must be pretty flush today, however, as trees near the parking lot at Northeast Jones were littered with many rolls of toilet paper on Friday, which marked the first day students returned to schools in Jones County for an information session on changes dictated by the virus. County students in grades 7-12 will begin school on Monday on a staggered schedule, while students in elementary schools began classes on Friday. Laurel School District students are scheduled to return to classes Aug. 24.
(Photo by Jack Hammett)
