From left, Sherri Davis, Lori Brett, Debra Leggett and Ina Pace, members of Wesley Circle United Methodist Women at Laurel’s First United Methodist Church, have the large pots going as they prepare casseroles for the annual Election Day Food Fest at the church. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the church fellowship hall. Along with numerous frozen casseroles of all sizes, there will be cakes, pies, cookies and other goodies for sale. Lunch of soup, cornbread, tea and dessert will be for sale in the “tea room” during the sale.
