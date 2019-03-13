The Salvation Army’s Family Thrift Store, at 129 North 13th Ave., Laurel, will have a sale that will serve as a fundraiser from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
All sweaters and “green tag” items will be 50 percent off during the sale.
The organization is raising money to help fund the costs of sending women to a Women’s Camp Weekend.
For more information, call the Salvation Army at 601-428-4232.
