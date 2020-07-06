During July, Dr. Lake Garner and Garner Dental Group will match all donations to Hub City Humane Society and Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League, up to $5,000. Both shelters, as do many other rescue organizations, see high number of animal intakes during the summer months. To help with increased expenses and the desire to finish overdue projects, Dr. Garner urges the Pine Belt to join him in donating to the dedicated no-kill, non-profits.
The campaign is in its third consecutive year, in the past benefitting Southern Pines Animal Shelter and Southern Cross Animal Rescue. Dr. Garner thanks the community for being so giving, and helping exceed the goals in the past years. We know we will have success again in 2020.
Garner is a lifelong area resident with experience as a local dentist for many years. He and his wife, Michelle, are active in the Hattiesburg community, giving to local animal rescues and playing a large role in the Pink Ribbon Fund.
