The Ellisville Masonic Lodge will have smoked Boston butt pork roasts prepared for Thanksgiving for sale 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the lodge in downtown Ellisville. A limited number will be available for $30 each, so those who want one are encouraged to call Duane at 601-433-5229 or Bobby at 601-477-3994 to reserve one. Credit/debit cards are accepted and curbside service is available. Proceeds are used to fund scholarships and other charitable efforts.
