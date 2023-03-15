Four local troops were represented at Laurel City Hall when Mayor Johnny Magee, top photo, signed a proclamation declaring March 12-18 as Girl Scout Week in the city. The Red Wing Service Unit — made up of troops from Jones and Jasper counties by girls ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade — had members there along with leader Matikia Wilson and Valerie Bridges to mark the 111th anniversary of the Girls Scouts of the USA. The organization offers enrichment and skill-building opportunities with an emphasis on public service and civic engagement as well as getting girls outdoors, according to the proclamation. Front from left, Charlie Thrash, Sharia Marquez, Deanna Nixon, Ari Whyte; middle row, Matikia Wilson, Anna Marie Whyte, Le’Myrikle Bridges, Aareon Mitchell, Kenadi Ward, Valerie Bridges; back row, Beaulah Hatten, Morgan Wilson, Latindria Hatten and Mitzi Hatten. The Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi serves 6,000 girls and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts is “an international sisterhood of 10 million girls and young women in 152 countries.” The local organization was applauded for “providing girls with a safe, inclusive, all-girl space where they can hone their skills and develop leadership abilities,” the proclamation concluded. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.