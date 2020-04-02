Hebron and Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a structure fire at 2003 Highway 28 West in the Gitano community at 3:57 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, the first responding fire personnel found the single-story brick home engulfed in flames. A defensive attack on the fire was initiated to contain the blaze.
Brandon Gardner and his girlfriend live at the home, along with their dog. They were awakened to a popping sound and thought it was storming outside, Gardner said. He walked into the kitchen to investigate and said he could see one of the doors in the home glowing orange. They all immediately evacuated the home and called 911.
The home sustained heavy damage but no injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff's Department was also on scene.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.