Today, a section of Highway 15 in Jones County was designated as “Glade Memorial Highway” in honor of the late Fred Blackledge and Coach Frank Lucas.
The memorial highway starts at the southernmost intersection of Highway 15 in the city of Laurel and stretches south to the intersection of Triangle Drive and Country Circle.
“It’s easy to see the lasting impression these two men have left on the countless students they crossed paths with during their time with the Jones County School System,” said Tom King, chairman of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to recognize the difference they each made in so many lives.”
The dedication was at Glade Elementary School. King was joined in honoring the two men by Former Rep. Gary Staples; Tommy Parker, Jones County Schools superintendent; and former Glade students and athletes.
“Students need to be surrounded by role models and positive influences as they grow and mature,” said King. “Mr. Blackledge and Mr. Lucas were exactly that to the boys and girls they were able to teach and coach.”
