Pegg Glaser of the Jones County Republican Women received an award for outstanding service to the Jones County Republican Party. Tiffany Parrish, president of the Jones County Republican Women, made the presentation Wednesday, along with club members and officers. Glaser has dedicated many hours of service to the Jones County Republican Women and executive clubs. She also volunteers with the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel. “Her leadership and dedication is a true blessing to the Republican Party,” Parrish said. The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month at noon at the Laurel Country Club. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
(Photo submitted)
