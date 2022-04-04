The setting of the book of Daniel is at the time of the Jewish captivity. God had determined judgment against his people because of their sins, their disobedience and their idolatry. He used the great Babylonian army, led by King Nebuchadnezzar, to conquer Judah and destroy Jerusalem.
God called Nebuchadnezzar, this gentile ruler, his servant. He would use this king to destroy and burn down the temple, the city and the walls around Jerusalem. He would carry away the treasures from the house of God. He would kill the disobedient Jews with the sword and at the same time God allowed a famine and pestilence to come upon them. The remnant of the people that escaped the sword, famine and pestilence were carried away to Babylon. And there they remained for seventy years.
The aim of the Babylonians was to take away everything from God’s chosen people. They took them away from their homes, they took their names away and they even tried to take them away from their God.
Daniel understood by the books of Isaiah, Ezekiel and Jeremiah, concerning the captivity and release of the Jews – that 70 years must be accomplished before all things could be restored. Daniel remained faithful. His faith did not waiver, and he did not bow to the Gentile ruler, because he knew that at the appointed time they would get back everything that they had lost.
After the 70 years of captivity were accomplished, God stirred the heart of Medo-Persian King Cyrus to release the Jews from captivity and allow them to return to their homeland. When he released them, they got back their liberty and their treasures. King Cyrus even paid for the rebuilding of the temple.
God is always in control. He sees everything. He knows what you need. In the midst of difficult times, remain faithful to God. Don’t you waiver. Keep the faith. Your current situation is not permanent; it has an expiration date set by God. There is an appointed time for your change.
Pray and fast like Daniel, and at the appointed time, God will deliver you. He will bring you forth and restore everything that you have lost.
While the Jews were in exile, they did not have liberty to return to their homeland until the appointed time. God has an appointed time for you. Don’t be discouraged about how things look right now. Keep the faith, don’t give up and don’t give in. Humble yourself and pray according to the will of God. He has a set time for you to come out of your current situation. He will bring you forth at the appointed time.
