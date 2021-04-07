Library reveals new rainforest-themed children’s section as story time returns
At the Laurel-Jones County Library, staff members want to get kids wild about reading.
They revealed renovations Monday and announced story time would resume every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The project to renovate the children’s section at the library started in 2019, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library staff transformed the space into a tropical rainforest with new furniture and activities for kids. The decorations mimic the canopy of rainforest trees and the space provides a new maker space for kids to craft. Kids can relax on a giant squishy snake chair or lily pad leaf pillows during story time. To top off the theme, Laurel artist Marcie McDade painted a rainforest-themed mural.
The library collected donations from individuals and the Laurel-Jones County Library Board, garnering about $20,000 for the space, said Kandice Evans, Laurel-Jones County Library children’s library director. The library had the idea in 2019, but the project did not officially get off the ground until September.
“That would have been a lot sooner had we not had a pandemic,” Evans said.
At first, the staff wanted to do a different theme from rainforest.
“We were going to do an enchanted forest theme, but enchanted forest is not as educational as a rainforest,” Evans said. “We figured we would have a lot more things to go with it, and we were right.”
The goal of the renovation was to provide a space for kids to want to come and find a book, Evans said.
“If they can come here, and like it and enjoy it, that’s the goal,” Evans said.
Carolyn Russell, interim director for the Laurel-Jones County Library System, said the focus of the project is to pull people into the library to develop their reading skills.
“Michelle Anderson-Jones (grant director for the Laurel-Jones County Library) came up with the idea to make the space more inviting for children so that they would love to come,” Russell said. “So they would find everything fun and not realize it is educational as well. Everything we’ve put in here is educational to develop reading skills and develop a love for reading.”
Jade Pitts brought her two children, Hatley Pitts, 4, and Nash Pitts, 9 months, to the library for story time Tuesday and to see the new children’s section.
“I love it and think it looks great,” Pitts said. “It was much needed.”
