This story begins in the small south Jones County community named Blodgett (I dare you to find it on a map). Blodgett is where my late father-in-law James T. Ivy was born in 1917. He lived in rural Jones County for two years before moving with his family even deeper into the woods to the Mulberry Community, located on Camp 8 Road in Wayne County.
James worked hard on the family farm and at various other jobs until he was 23 years old. He married Eva Ree Odom from Richton in 1941. In 1942, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Force to fight in World War II. In the ’40s and ’50s, James and Eva begat several good-looking children. James had several brothers and sisters who also begat good-looking children. They all had Ivy blood in their veins.
My wife Judy keeps in touch with many of her brothers and sisters and cousins. She has a sister who lives in God’s Country, just a few miles east of Richton. One girl cousin lives in Semmes, Ala., and another one lives in Ocean Springs.
The girls had become big fans of the "Home Town" show and expressed their interest in a mini-reunion and a tour of Home Town (aka Laurel). They wondered if we would be willing to host and ride them around to see the sights. You’ve got to be kidding me!
Late last summer, as the designated reunion/tour day approached, we cleaned the house, washed the cars and mowed the yard. Since our guests had rarely — or maybe even never — been to our house, I decided at the last minute to make a road sign that would direct them to our humble abode.
After a wrong turn or two, they arrived and laughed at the sign (misspelled word and all). It was a perfect photo opportunity. A picture that we will treasure forever.
The girls first ventured out with no man to slow them down, and tore up downtown by shopping in a dozen stores, including the Mercantile and The General Store. They enjoyed lunch at the famous Pearl’s. The Tour Guide (me) then joined them and they let me pretend that I was in charge. Here I was, just a plain ol’ country boy sporting around town with four good-lookin’ Ivy descendants all talking at once.
We toured the avenues, highlighting the fine churches, St. John’s Day School, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and a plethora of old mansions and parks. We rode past many of the renovated "Home Town" houses. The girls were tickled and thrilled, especially when they recognized houses that had been featured on "Home Town."
That was one great day that I’ll never forget. I’m hoping that "Home Town" will continue to renovate homes in Laurel until they get them all done (save for a little dinge). Then we’ll take the good-lookin’ Ivy descendants on another tour!
Mark Clark lives in Laurel. Feedback or comments are welcome at garymarkclark@yahoo.com, or GMC c/o The Laurel Leader-Call, 318 North Magnolia, Laurel, MS 39440.
