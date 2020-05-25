On Monday, the Good Samaritan Center began distributing a gallon of milk and a food box weekly to go with the lunches they serve daily in the soup kitchen.
The soup kitchen/food pantry just off Ellisville Boulevard is also giving out bags filled with non-perishable food items to children in the community. The food is for weekends, said Sybil Sprouse, case manager and community outreach coordinator for the Good Samaritan Center.
“We ask that they return the bags every Friday for us to refill them again,” she said.
Squash that was donated by Ford Farms was handed out in food boxes that were distributed curbside last week.
Anyone in need can get a hot meal at the soup kitchen 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday and those who need assistance from the food pantry can go there at 8 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday. Workers are available then to assist community members with applications for SNAP benefits.
Good Samaritan Center soup kitchen and food pantry is dedicated to feeding the community and making sure those in need are fed, Sprouse said.
For more information, call 601-426-3963.
