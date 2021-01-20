The Jones County Republican Women elected new officers for the 2021-23 term. The new officers were installed by past President Tiffany Parrish and District Director Lucy Hurst Gordan of the Miss. Federation of Republican Women. Debbie Phillips was elected president, Michelle Jones is first vice president, Pegg Glaser is second vice president, Debbie Griffin is treasurer, Julie Harper is recording secretary and Shelia Morrison is secretary. They are shown, from left, Gordan, Harper, Morrison, Griffin, Glaser, Jones, Phillips and Tiffany Parrish. The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month at noon at the Laurel Country Club. The club is open to women members and men as associate members. (Photo submitted)
