The Jones County Republican Women will host a summer evening social on Thursday, July 25 at The Laurel-Jones County Library (530 Commerce St., Laurel). Social time will be 5-5:30 p.m., and speakers will start start at 5:30. The meeting will adjourn at 6:30.
Guest speakers will include Jones County sheriff candidate Macon Davis and Beat 2 supervisor candidate Michael Phillips. Buck Clark, who is running for state Treasurer, will also speak and other local and state candidates are set to attend. The gathering is open to guests and media.
For more information contact, 601-422-7575 or jcrw.laurel@gmail.com.
