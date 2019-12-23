A Jones County woman whose house was destroyed by the tornado last Monday night said her young grandson is missing, and she’s taken to social media to make a tearful plea for his safe return.
Debera Dool said that another family member came to get him after the tornado, but now she doesn’t know his whereabouts and if he’s safe.
In a Facebook video, she gave a lot of family history and reasons for her concerns, none of which has been verified by official sources or reporters.
If anyone knows where 4-year-old Zaine Caylor is, they are asked to call Dool (601-335-4675) or the Jones County or Forrest County sheriff’s offices. She said she has reported him as missing to both agencies.
Dool said she believes the youngster is with his mother somewhere off Hardy Street in Hattiesburg in the area of Shipley Donuts. She drives an older white Ford pickup with a bent back bumper, Dool said.
Dool lives at 101 Dool Road in Heidelberg, which is in Jones County, just north of Sandersville. The video was made in a vehicle, which is where she is having to live because of a tree that fell on her mobile home, she said.
The video is posted on the Facebook page of Deb N Ed Dool and can be seen at www.leader-call.com.
