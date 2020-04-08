Operating under two overtime grants provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety for Occupant Protection and Impaired Driving, the Jones County Sheriff's Department conducted saturation patrols and safety checkpoints during the Feb. 15-March 13 work period.
There were 31 saturation patrol details and 10 safety checkpoints during that span. The Special Traffic Enforcement Details overtime costs are funded by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.
As a result, 16 fugitives were apprehended, there were nine drug arrests, three felony arrests and 14 arrests for DUI, including three in which children were in the car and being endangered. A total of 53 child-restraint violation tickets were written and 298 were cited for failing to wear a seatbelt. The JCSD wrote 174 tickets for no insurance, 74 for suspended license, 66 for no license and six for careless driving. There were a total of 13 written warnings.
“We are continually amazed at how many persons are not wearing seat belts and not securing children in child safety seats,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “In addition, the number of drivers with no insurance, suspended drivers license and/or no driver’s license is very high as indicated by the citation totals.
“Please don't drink and drive and follow the traffic laws as established by the State of Mississippi. Be safe out!”
In the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting, it was reported that the JCSD was under budget for the first quarter of Berlin’s first term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.