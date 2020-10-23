Laurel
The City of Laurel is urging residents to practice Halloween as safely as possible from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, with “MASK-UP HALLOWEEN.”
The city is asking residents to abide by the following rules:
• All participants wear a cloth mask, including the host, just in case some of the trick-or-treaters do not have on masks. Please do not substitute a cloth mask for a costume mask. Please do not wear a costume mask over your cloth mask.
• Do not touch the other children, and please do your best to keep your hands from your eyes.
• Do not attempt to eat your treats as you collect them. This would mean taking off your mask. Please wait until you get home to enjoy your treats.
Ellisville
Trunk-or-Treat is on for Ellisville in front of Ellisville Farm & Garden at 201 Shelby St., R & A’s French Quarter Grill confirmed on its Facebook page. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The City of Ellisville usually sponsors the annual trunk-or-treat event, but organizer and R & A owner Rita Sumrall suggested a drive-through event with spaced-out merchants on a one-way street.
But with COVID-19, the city is not involved with this event. Mayor Lynn Buckhaults and the Board of Aldermen did recommend, however, that everyone attending mask up and stay inside vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.