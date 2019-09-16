HATTIESBURG – Hattiesburg Clinic Memory Center is recruiting local patients ages 55-80 with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease to participate in a clinical trial assessing a new investigational medicine.
The GAIN (GingipAIN Inhibitor for Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease) Trial is based on a growing body of scientific evidence that the P. gingivalis bacteria, most commonly associated with chronic periodontal disease, can infect the brain and cause Alzheimer’s. The study is evaluating whether COR388, an oral investigational medicine, can slow or halt the progression of Alzheimer’s by inactivating the toxic proteins, or gingipains, released by P. gingivalis that have been shown in animal studies to damage and destroy brain cells.
“We are proud to have been selected as a research site participating in this large international clinical trial to test a dramatically new way of understanding and treating Alzheimer’s disease,” said Ronald Schwartz, MD, principal investigator at Hattiesburg Clinic Memory Center. “For decades, much of the Alzheimer’s clinical research has focused on other approaches with little success. We are testing the hypothesis that bacteria can cause Alzheimer’s, and that inactivating the toxic proteins released by the bacteria can have a positive impact on stopping or slowing the progression of this devastating disease.”
The study drug, COR388, was designed by pharmaceutical company Cortexyme to inactivate the toxic gingipains created by the P. gingivalis bacteria, reduce inflammation, reduce the bacterial infection and slow or halt progression of Alzheimer’s disease. An earlier small clinical study showed COR388 was well-tolerated, with a promising trend of average improvement in the memory test performance for the Alzheimer’s patients in the study who took the drug compared to placebo.
Hattiesburg Clinic Memory Center is recruiting patients 55-80 years old with a documented diagnosis of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s, among other criteria. To learn more, contact Kayleigh Russell at 601-579-5016 or email kayleigh.russell@hattiesburgclinic.com.
